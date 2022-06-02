Andujar is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Angels.

Andujar will take a seat after he started each of the Yankees' last seven games in left field while going 7-for-27 with two stolen bases, two RBI and a run over that stretch. Aaron Hicks will slide over from center field to replace Andujar in left, but the 27-year-old looks like he might be able to hold down a near-everyday role until Giancarlo Stanton (ankle) is ready to return from the injured list.