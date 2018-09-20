Andujar went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo homer in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.

Andujar put the Yankees up 1-0 with his solo shot off David Price in the second inning and the team never looked back, going on to win 10-1. He doubled in his next at-bat, marking his 41st two-bagger on the season. The 23-year-old Andujar continues to impress during his rookie campaign, slashing .298/.331/.524 with 25 homers and 84 RBI through 139 games.