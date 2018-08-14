Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Slugs 18th homer
Andujar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Mets.
Andujar cut the deficit to two in the eighth inning after sending a ball over the fence in left. After finishing the month of July hitting an impressive .330 (24 games), Andujar is off to a solid start in August, batting .294 with five homers and 12 RBI through 13 contests. The Yankees are set to begin a three-game series with the Rays starting Tuesday.
More News
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Launches game-winning homer•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Crushes 16th home run•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Homers, drives in two•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Clubs 13th homer•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Knocks in one vs. Royals•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: On bench for Game 1 on Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...