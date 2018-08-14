Andujar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Mets.

Andujar cut the deficit to two in the eighth inning after sending a ball over the fence in left. After finishing the month of July hitting an impressive .330 (24 games), Andujar is off to a solid start in August, batting .294 with five homers and 12 RBI through 13 contests. The Yankees are set to begin a three-game series with the Rays starting Tuesday.

