Andujar went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Rays.

The rest of the Yankees only managed three hits combined on the night. It's Andujar's 19th homer of the season and sixth in August, and the 23-year-old is now hitting .322 (19-for-59) in 15 games on the month.

