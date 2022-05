Andujar is starting in left field and batting fifth Sunday against the Rays.

Andujar is making his sixth straight start in left since being promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday, and he's 4-for-19 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base during that span. The 27-year-old hasn't fully taken advantage of the playing time, but he could continue to have at least a semi-regular role until Josh Donaldson (shoulder) or Giancarlo Stanton (ankle) are able to return from the injured list.