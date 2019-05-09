Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Starts at third base
Andujar is starting at third base and hitting sixth against the Mariners on Thursday.
Gio Urshela is out Thursday with a knee contusion, so Andujar will man the hot corner in his absence. This is just the second time in six games he has started in the field since his return from the injured list, as Urshela's emergence at the plate and stellar defense have mostly pushed Andujar to a DH role since his activation. He could pick up a couple more starts at third in the short term, however, should Urshela need another game or two to recover.
