Andujar went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a strikeout in Friday's Grapefruit League win over the Braves.

Following the offseason acquisition of third baseman Brandon Drury from the Diamondbacks, Andujar figured to start the season with Triple-A Scranton. However, the 23-year-old has been on an absolute tear so far this spring, as he's gone 6-for-14 with four home runs, five RBI and an astronomical 1.786 OPS. Andujar also tore up Triple-A last season, as he slashed .317/.364/.502 across 227 at-bats with Scranton. It's unrealistic to assume Andujar will continue to hit a home run every fourth at-bat, but the Dominican native can force a very tough decision for management should he continue his strong spring, as Drury has typically been more of a role player while Andujar has the potential to be a star for many years to come.