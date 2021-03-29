Andujar (hand) has recently hit off a tee and thrown, but he backed off after experiencing some soreness, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.

In providing an update on Andujar, manager Aaron Boone indicated that the 26-year-old had been symptom-free before testing his hand and that he was feeling better the next day. While Andujar won't return in time to play in any more spring contests, there's optimism that his recovery is going well as a whole. "He's certainly getting better, but not out of the woods yet," Boone said Sunday.