Manager Aaron Boone acknowledged that Andujar (shoulder) could require season-ending surgery after the third baseman was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. "We'll see," Boone said, regarding Andujar's potential need for surgery. "He's got a couple of opinions going into this and both [did not suggest] surgery, so I think we'll look at this again as far as reimaging, re-evaluating. So I wouldn't say [surgery] is necessarily off the table, but I wouldn't say even more so that it's on now. It's just we've got to get a better handle on this and then probably just get him built up in the best way possible if we can move forward with that."

Andujar was shut down after his initial efforts to come back from the torn labrum in his right shoulder proved unsuccessful. After treating the injury through rest and rehab for nearly a month, Andujar was reinstated to the roster earlier in May but recorded only three hits in 34 at-bats upon returning. Andujar's struggles with driving the ball this season are evident in his 37.8 percent soft-contact rate, which sits well above the 19.4 percent rate he posted during his breakout 2018 campaign. The shoulder issue also presents problems on the defensive end and may provide further incentive for the Yankees to keep him on the shelf for an extended period to regain strength even if surgery isn't deemed necessary. As Boone mentioned, the Yankees will field more medical opinions on Andujar's shoulder in the coming days, with a timeline for the 24-year-old's return likely to come once the organization has gleaned sufficient information.