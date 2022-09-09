Andujar went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Thursday's loss to Minnesota.
Andujar spent the past couple days on and off the active roster, getting called up as the 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader, subsequently being sent back down and being recalled Thursday after DJ LeMahieu (toe) was placed on the injured list. He slotted in as New York's DH and batted sixth in the order Thursday, and he gave the Yankees an early lead with his two-run blast in the second inning. The homer was his first in 21 games this season and just his eighth in 99 contests since he went deep 27 times in 149 games during his rookie 2018 campaign.