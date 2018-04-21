Andujar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

After failing to go yard through his first 36 at-bats after being called up, Andujar has now hit homers in back-to-back games. The rookie's .227/.255/.500 slash line remains rocky, but seven of his 10 hits in the majors have gone for extra bases (four doubles, one triple, two homers) and his 2:7 BB:K in 11 games suggests he hasn't been completely overmatched.