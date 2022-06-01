Andujar went 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Angels.

Andujar was part of a big first inning for the Yankees, knocking a two-out single and stealing second base before Matt Carpenter swatted a two-run homer. The theft was Andujar's second of the campaign. That ties his career-best mark in the majors -- he stole two bases over 149 games in 2018. Between 2019 and 2021, Andujar didn't notch any thefts and had only one attempted steal. He shouldn't be expected to do much running moving forward.