Andujar (shoulder) took batting practice on the field Thursday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Andujar, who has been sidelined for most of the season with a labrum tear in his right shoulder, also did some throwing in the outfield. While this is a step in the right direction for the 24-year-old, he remains without a timetable for his return. It's worth noting that hitting has been much easier than throwing for Andujar, so whether he will require surgery will likely depend on how he responds to his throwing program in the coming weeks.

More News
Our Latest Stories