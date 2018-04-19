Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Takes seat Thursday
Andujar is out of the lineup against the Blue Jays on Thursday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Andujar will occupy a spot on the pine after recording a pair of two-hit games against the Marlins in New York's past two contests. Ronald Torreyes will draw the start at third and bat ninth in his stead.
More News
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Four extra-base hits in two games•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Drives in two runs Sunday•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: To see increased role•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Serving as DH on Sunday•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Gets call to majors•
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...