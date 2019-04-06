Andujar (shoulder) will take grounders Saturday as part of a series of tests on his torn labrum, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The Yankees have yet to decide whether or not Andujar will require season-ending shoulder surgery. If Saturday's test goes poorly, the team could theoretically choose that option right away, but the current plan is to have him go through a series of exercises before a path is determined.

