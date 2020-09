Andujar went 3-for-4 with a triple in a loss to the Orioles on Sunday.

The slumping Yankees managed only four hits in the contest and Andujar collected three of them, including the team's only extra-bagger. The multi-hit game was second of the season for Andujar, who is slashing .220/.273/.268 overall. The infielder also posted his fourth error of the campaign in the loss, leading to a pair of unearned Baltimore runs in the sixth inning.