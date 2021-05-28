Andujar went 1-for-3 in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Blue Jays.
Andujar didn't do anything spectacular in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader, but his two singles were the only hits for the Yankees in the game. Toronto prospect Alek Manoah made his MLB debut against the Yankees and Andujar seemed to be the only batter to make solid contact to get on base. Andujar is receiving more playing time with many position players hurt, however his role should be limited once they return. He has a .240 batting average and .500 OPS in 50 plate appearances this season.
