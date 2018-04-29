Andujar went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 11-1 win over the Angels.

The double was his 12th, and 16th extra-base hit, since his promotion, fueling Andujar's impressive .312/.325/.610 slash line. The rookie continues to hit near the bottom of the order, but given how much damage the entire Yankees' offense is doing at the moment, that still affords him plenty of run-producing opportunities -- Andujar has three homers, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored in 19 games.