Andujar (shoulder) expects to throw Wednesday for the first time since landing on the injured list, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

He has already taken grounders, but this will be a big step. He said his shoulder has felt a little better and he is anxious to test it out. It is unclear when he will be able to return to game action, but he is on track to be re-evaluated in a couple weeks, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.