Andujar will play in both right field and left field over the next few days, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Andujar has been getting reps in left field throughout spring, and it appears that the Yankees now want to see how he fares on the other side of the outfield. With Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Aaron Judge (rib) sidelined for the start of the campaign, Andujar's surest path to early-season playing time appears to be in the corner outfield spots.