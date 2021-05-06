Andujar will get reps at first base, third base and left field during his time in the minors with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Andujar played left field in his first two games with the RailRiders, going 2-for-8 with a home run and two RBI. However, it appears that he won't be confined to the outfield while with the Triple-A club. The Yankees are currently dealing with injuries to infielders Luke Voit (knee), Rougned Odor (knee) and Gio Urshela (knee), so Andujar could be an option if the Yankees opt to call up a player from the minors.