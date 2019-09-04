Andujar (shoulder) will resume throwing Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Reports from just over a month ago suggested that Andujar was about a month from throwing, and at appears that he's more or less right on schedule. The Yankees have no plans to rush him back for the year, though, as he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery back in May. The fact that he'll be throwing over five months before spring training games begin would seem to bode well for his readiness for next season.

More News
Our Latest Stories