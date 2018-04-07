Andujar will likely see an increased role at third base with Brandon Drury (severe migraines) landing on the 10-day disabled list.

He is hitless in three starts this season, getting two starts at designated hitter and one at the hot corner. Now that Drury is on the shelf, however, Andujar can play his natural position. While he has struggled in this tiny sample size to begin the year, he has the potential to hit for a high average and hit for power, making him a worthwhile target in 15-team mixed leagues.