Andujar went 3-for-5 with a homer, a double, two runs and three RBI in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays.

Andujar filled up the stat sheet throughout the game. He hit a two-run double in the third and came around to score on Greg Bird's groundout. He helped knock Sean Reid-Foley out of the game in the fifth inning with a solo shot, his 20th of the season. It's been an excellent rookie campaign for the young third baseman, whose average now sits at an even .300.