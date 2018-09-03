Andujar went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a walk and three runs scored in Sunday's loss to Detroit.

Andujar knocked in a run during the eighth inning on an RBI single to left field, but the Yankees would go on to drop the series finale. The 23-year-old third baseman continues to put up impressive numbers at the dish during his first year in the big leagues, as he owns a .301/.333/.530 slash line with 23 homers and 76 RBI through 126 games. New York is set to open a three-game series with Oakland on Monday.