Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Andujar will visit a specialist Monday after recently experiencing soreness in his right hand/wrist, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Andujar previously experienced pain the same wrist while playing in the Dominican Winter League during the offseason, so the setback is fairly worrisome. The 25-year-old was already facing an uphill battle to make the Yankees' Opening Day roster, and his renewed hand soreness could be the death knell for his chances of breaking camp with the big club.