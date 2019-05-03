Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Will be activated Saturday
Andujar (shoulder) will be activated off the 10-day injured list Saturday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Andujar rejoined the team in New York on Friday, though he'll have to wait a day before returning to the active roster. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, manager Aaron Boone plans to ease the 24-year-old back into action by using him regularly as the designated hitter after missing a month with the shoulder injury.
