Andujar is slated to see time in the outfield Wednesday, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.
Andujar has been working in the outfield during spring training, but he has yet to see time there during exhibition play. The 26-year-old is competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster, though his lack of a clear role could hamper his chances of breaking camp with the club.
