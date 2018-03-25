Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Will see time at first base in minors
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said earlier this spring that Andujar will play about 20 percent of his games at first base this season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The bulk of Andujar's starts with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to begin the season will still come at third base, but his ability to play both corner spots could accelerate his return to the big leagues if Greg Bird's right foot inflammation proves to be a long-term issue. Bird will be evaluated Monday in Tampa and could open the season on the disabled list, but it doesn't appear Andujar would be called back up from the minors to fill the void at first base immediately. Instead, Cashman suggested that Neil Walker would be the most likely candidate to start at first base if Bird is unavailable for Opening Day.
