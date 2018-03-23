Andujar was named the winner of the Yankees' James P. Dawson Award as the most outstanding rookie in spring training Friday.

Andujar had a strong spring, at least in the power department, hitting .262/.273/.643 with four home runs in 14 games. Still, he'll begin the year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, partly for service time reasons and partly he's played just 58 games at the Triple-A level. He won't need a whole lot more work in the minors, though, as he hit .317/.364/.502 at Triple-A last year. The Yankees now have Brandon Drury as their starting third baseman, though he's more of a utility man and isn't likely to be much of an impediment to someone with the ceiling of Andujar once the highly-touted prospect returns to New York.