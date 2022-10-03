The Yankees reinstated Castro (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Monday.
As the Yankees begin their final series of the regular season Monday in Texas, Castro will get the chance to prove his health and show that he's worthy of a spot in the club's postseason bullpen. Before hitting the shelf in mid-July with a right shoulder strain, Castro compiled five wins and eight holds while pitching to a 4.00 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 27 innings.
More News
-
Yankees' Miguel Castro: Excels in latest rehab outing•
-
Yankees' Miguel Castro: Sets out on rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Miguel Castro: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Yankees' Miguel Castro: Throws bullpen session•
-
Yankees' Miguel Castro: Side session likely coming Friday•
-
Yankees' Miguel Castro: Not yet throwing from mound•