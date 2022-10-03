The Yankees reinstated Castro (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Monday.

As the Yankees begin their final series of the regular season Monday in Texas, Castro will get the chance to prove his health and show that he's worthy of a spot in the club's postseason bullpen. Before hitting the shelf in mid-July with a right shoulder strain, Castro compiled five wins and eight holds while pitching to a 4.00 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 27 innings.

More News