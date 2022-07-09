Castro (5-0) earned the win over Boston on Friday, allowing one hit while striking out three batters over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Yankees starter Nestor Cortes was lit up for four runs and eight hits over 3.2 innings, and Castro was brought in to replace him with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. The righty reliever began his outing by hitting Xander Bogaerts with a pitch, but he bounced back to end the frame with a strikeout. Castro then retired three of the four batters he faced in the fifth and was credited with the win as the Yankees cruised to victory. Over his past five outings, Castro has tossed 6.1 scoreless innings while posting a 10:1 K:BB and notching two wins along with one hold.