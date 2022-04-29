Castro (2-0) was credited with the win Thursday against Baltimore, pitching one-third of an inning during which he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one.

Castro didn't pitch particularly well, as he gave up a double and a walk upon entering in the fifth inning before getting a strikeout to escape a bases-loaded jam. The reliever benefitted from fortunate circumstances, however, as the Yankees scored four runs in the bottom of the frame to put him in position for a win. Castro has two victories and three holds this season while posting a 2.45 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 6:6 K:BB across 7.1 innings.