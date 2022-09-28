Castro (shoulder) struck out three and issued a walk in a scoreless inning during his relief appearance Tuesday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Castro's outing Tuesday was the sixth of his rehab assignment, which has included stops at both the Triple-A level and Double-A Somerset. While covering 4.2 innings, Castro has struck out seven while allowing two earned runs on six hits and three walks. The right-hander, who has been on the shelf since shortly before the All-Star break with a right shoulder strain, looks like he'll have a good chance to return from the 60-day injured list prior to the end of the regular season.