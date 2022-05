Castro pitched two-thirds of an inning against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter to earn a hold.

The righty reliever came on in the eighth inning and retired two batters around a Gavin Sheets single. He was replaced by Clay Holmes and credited with a hold after Holmes secured the four-out save. Castro has held the opponent scoreless in 14 of his 16 appearances this season and has compiled two wins, five holds and a 2.77 ERA across 13 innings.