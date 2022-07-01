site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Miguel Castro: On paternity leave
RotoWire Staff
Jul 1, 2022
Yankees placed Castro on paternity leave Friday.
It's unclear exactly how many games Castro will be unavailable while on paternity leave. The righty has strung together four straight scoreless appearances with seven strikeouts over five innings in that span.
