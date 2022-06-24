Castro (4-0) earned the win over Houston on Thursday, issuing one walk and striking out one batter in one inning.

The right-hander's outing at first resembled mop-up duty with the Yankees trailing by three runs entering the ninth inning and facing the daunting task of trying to come back against Astros closer Ryan Pressly, but Castro's scoreless frame ended up being critical when New York stormed back for four runs and a walk-off win in the bottom of the frame. The veteran reliever has already set a single-season career high with four victories on the campaign.