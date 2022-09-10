Castro (shoulder) will make a rehab appearance at Double-A Somerset on Sunday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Castro has been throwing bullpen sessions recently, and he'll return to game action in the minors Sunday. He's been on the injured list since July 16 due to a shoulder injury, so he'll likely require more than one rehab appearance prior to rejoining the Yankees.
