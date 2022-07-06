site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Miguel Castro: Reinstated from paternity leave
Castro was reinstated from the paternity list Wednesday.
Castro will return to the Yankees' bullpen ahead of the team's series finale against the Pirates. Ryan Weber was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
