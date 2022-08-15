Castro (shoulder) has begun to play catch and is expected to return to the Yankees' bullpen in September, per MLB.com.

Castro has been out of action action since July 10, and he's not eligible to return from the 60-day IL until mid-September. The right-hander will likely need significant time to ramp up once he's able to start throwing from a mound, but he should be able to return to the Yankees for the stretch run. Castro posted a 4.00 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 30:13 K:BB over 27 innings while collecting five wins and eight holds prior to going down with the injury.