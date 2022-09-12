Castro (shoulder) pitched a perfect inning for Double-A Somerset on Sunday.
Castro has been dealing with a right shoulder strain since mid-July, and this was his first outing after over two months on the shelf. The righty reliever pitched a perfect sixth inning in a game that also featured fellow rehabbing relievers Aroldis Chapman (leg) and Zack Britton (elbow). Castro will likely need at least a week to ramp up before potentially rejoining the big club.
More News
-
Yankees' Miguel Castro: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Yankees' Miguel Castro: Throws bullpen session•
-
Yankees' Miguel Castro: Side session likely coming Friday•
-
Yankees' Miguel Castro: Not yet throwing from mound•
-
Yankees' Miguel Castro: Resumes playing catch•
-
Yankees' Miguel Castro: Transferred to 60-day IL•