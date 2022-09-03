Castro (shoulder) recently threw a bullpen session, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Castro has been throwing off a mound for just over a week and continues to make good progress in his recovery from a right shoulder strain. He isn't eligible to rejoin the Yankees until at least mid-September, but it's possible that he'll return from the injured list in time to contribute for the final few weeks of the regular season.
