Yankees' Miguel Castro: Transferred to 60-day IL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Castro (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday.
Castro is in the midst of a four-week shutdown, and with Monday's move, his absence will extend at least into early September.
