Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Castro will undergo an MRI on his right shoulder, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Castro hasn't pitched since Sunday, when he allowed four runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk while failing to record an out against the Red Sox. His injury likely contributed to his struggles, and his MRI should help provide a better idea of the severity of the issue. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will be available prior to the All-Star break or whether he'll require a trip to the injured list.