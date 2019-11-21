Play

Yankees' Miguel Yajure: Joins 40-man roster

Yajure was added to the Yankees' 40-man roster Wednesday.

Yajure had a 2.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 122:28 K:BB over 127.2 innings at High-A Tampa before receiving a late-season promotion to Double-A Trenton. The move to the 40-man roster protects the 21-year-old from being selected in the Rule 5 draft.

