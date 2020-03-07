Play

Yajure was optioned to Double-A Trenton on Saturday.

Yajure was added to the Yankees' 40-man roster in November, but he reached the Double-A level for the first time late last season, so he will need more experience there before he gets a shot against tougher competition. Given his standing on the roster, though, he could have a chance to see action for the big-league club at some point this season.

