Yankees' Miguel Yajure: Recalled by Yankees
RotoWire Staff
Sep 4, 2020
3:48 pm ET 1 min read
Yajure was recalled by the Yankees on Friday.
Yajure was optioned Monday but returns just four days later, with Jonathan Loaisiga (undisclosed) landing on the injured list in a corresponding move. Yajure threw three scoreless Monday against the Mets in his long big-league appearance to date.
