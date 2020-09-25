site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Miguel Yajure: Returns to big leagues
Yajure was recalled by the Yankees on Friday.
Yajure has made the first two appearances of his big-league career this season, giving up one run on two hits in five innings of relief work. Tyler Lyons was outrighted in a corresponding move.
