Yajure struck out two batters and walked three over three scoreless, no-hit innings of relief during Monday's 5-3 loss to the Rays.

Making his big-league debut, Yajure gave the Yankees' bats a chance to mount a comeback from a 5-0 deficit, but they fell short. The 22-year-old isn't going to be entrusted with high-leverage work any time soon, but if he doesn't get sent back to alternate camp in favor of a fresh arm after tossing 49 pitches (27 strikes) Monday, he could be needed to soak up innings again during Friday's doubleheader in Baltimore.