Ford received an invitation to Yankees' major-league spring training Friday.

Ford began 2018 with the Mariners as a Rule 5 selection, but was returned to the Yankees in late March and spent the season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 26-year-old slashed .253/.327/.433 with 15 home runs in 410 plate appearances for the RailRiders last season and is likely to spend the bulk of his time there again in 2019.

